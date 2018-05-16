NEET 2018: CBSE opens form correction facility at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 was held on May 6 NEET 2018 was held on May 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday has again opened the correction facility for the NEET 2018 applicants who wish to get their personal details corrected in their online application. While the board had conducted the exam on May 6 and the NEET 2018 answer keys are awaited, a new note is issued where CBSE has mentioned that “on request of the candidates, the correction facility is allowed in the following fields so that no correction will be allowed after the declaration of results.”

Those three fields are — date of birth, the category of the candidate and status of persons with disability (PwD). The facility will only be available till May 18 16 (5 pm) at cbseneet.nic.in. CBSE has also clarified that fees will not be refunded.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates appeared for the exam at 2255 exam centres. Of these, 5,80,648 are male and 7,46,076 are female candidates and onle one transgender applicant. There were 13,23,672 Indian aspirants who appeared for the exam while 530 OCI, 1842 NRI, 621 foreigner and 60 PIO.

A day after the exam was conducted, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar that Bengali students were not provided question papers in their language in time. “Many were provided with photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students, and in many cases, the photocopies of questions were illegible. It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” she wrote in her letter to Javadekar.

She said 600 candidates appeared for the examination at Kolkata’s Cossipore Central School, but only 520 question papers were provided. “Similar was the case in Techno India School at Konnagar in Hooghly district,” she wrote.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

