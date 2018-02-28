NEET 2018: CBSE adds 43 exam centres

NEET 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges

NEET 2018: The Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar, has informed about setting up of 43 new centres for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) through a tweet. He said all the cities from where 4,000 and more candidates have applied and which were not exam centres in 2017 have been added as centre cities. The new centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and one new centre each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

NEET is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI)/ Dental Council of India. The registration began on February 8 and will be concluding on March 9.

Also, the Delhi High Court today stayed the CBSE’s notification on upper age limit and other criteria for NEET. Two MBBS aspirants from Kerala filed a petition challenging the MCI’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively.

Last year, the government introduced the upper age limit which led to massive protest among medical aspirants. After several petitions, the apex court had allowed students above 25 years to sit for the exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd