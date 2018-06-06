NEET 2018 AIR 1 Kalpana Kumari tops Bihar Board 12th exam, meet other achievers

BSEB 12th Results 2018: NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari has once again emerged as the topper by obtaining rank 1 in Bihar Class 12 examination. BSEB 12th Results 2018: NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari has once again emerged as the topper by obtaining rank 1 in Bihar Class 12 examination.

BSEB 12th Results 2018: Bihar Board (BSEB) has announced the results for Class 12 examination for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream on June 6. Kalpana Kumari who has secured all India rank 1 in NEET 2018 has once again emerged as the topper in Bihar Intermediate examination from Science stream, scoring with 434 marks. The second rank has been obtained by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma stands at the third position. Students from all the three streams can check the same at biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com, http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

A total of 44 per cent students cleared in Science, 82 per cent passed in Commerce stream. 42 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully. Those who have scored low or have failed in the language subjects, there were not granted grace marks.

Top 3 rank holders from Arts

Rank 1: Kusum Kumari – Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui (424 marks)

Rank 2: Priyangi Mehta – Shri Arvind Mahila College, Patna (422 marks)

Rank 3: Pragya Pranjal – Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui (419 marks)

Top 3 rank holders from Science

