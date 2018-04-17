NEET admit cards 2018 released, download at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6 NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6

NEET 2018 admit card: The admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been released on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the website itself. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018. A total of 11.38 lakh students registered for the NEET last year. NEET 2018 will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Also, since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration, however, they have to withdraw this rule due to Supreme Court’s order that accepted the Centre’s contention that students may be allowed to deposit other relevant ID. CBSE will not send admit card by post. A copy of the same will also be emailed to the candidates on their registered email id in PDF format.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.

NEET 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre only with a valid admit card of NEET 2018 with passport size photograph affixed on it, a post-card size photograph affixed on proforma (space attached with the NEET 2018 admit card) and one separate passport size photograph to be affixed later on the attendance sheet of NEET in the examination hall.

In a recent update, the High Court has directed CBSE to not reject the applications of open school candidates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG till the challenge to the exam’s eligibility criteria is decided. Earlier, the CBSE had notified that open school students are ineligible to sit for the medical entrance exam for UG courses. However, open school candidates filed a petition against the CBSE’s eligibility criteria.

