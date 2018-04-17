NEET 2018 admit card: Shirts torn, shoes removed; that’s what happened last year

NEET 2018 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for NEET 2018 on April 17 at cbseneet.nic.in. The hall ticket carries important details like exam centre, a photograph of the candidate and things that are not allowed to bring in the venue. CBSE has framed strict dress code, besides other rules, to check rampant cheating in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. The medical aspirant can only wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower, et al with salwar/ trouser.

What happened last year?

To ensure secure exam, some centres did not let students who were wearing a full shirt to enter the venue. The candidates were not allowed to wear shoes, but slippers or sandals with low heels.

But one incident that embarrassed CBSE was when a female student in Kerala asked to remove bra by the invigilator. It was reported that during the security check, the metal detector beeped apparently due to a metal buckle in her brassiere. She was then asked to take off the clothing. CBSE termed the incident “a consequence of few overzealous persons”.

In another incidence, a candidate, who was wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from the clothing. After facing flak for this incident from students, parents and political parties (especially Tamil Nadu’s DMK), CBSE had to suspend the concerned teachers.

CBSE also issued a warning, “The Board has exactly followed the directions of the honourable Supreme Court. Candidates were repeatedly instructed through information bulletin, website, printed instructions on admit card and individual communication through emails/ SMS about precautions to be taken before entering exam hall.”