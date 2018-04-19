CBSE NEET 2018 exam: Admit cards out, tips and tricks to score maximum

NEET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6 at various centres across the country. NEET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6 at various centres across the country.

NEET 2018: Just a fortnight left for the NEET 2018 examinations and the students are busy with the last minute preparations. This year, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 for admission to medical seats and the admit card for the same are also available on the official website, http://www.cbseneet.nic.in. As per reports, over 13 lakh candidates will appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination which will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

NEET 2018: Follow these strategies

Well-prepared notes

At the last leg of your preparation, well-assembled notes may help to boost your preparation. It is good to assemble all the important points or study materials that you went through all the year and make a proper note of it. In the last two days, these important notes will help you score maximum. It will enhance your revision and you do not need to check the books/ study material again.

Sample papers

Now, as you are prepared after a year of hard work to crack the examination, practising sample papers will definitely help you in your revision, and to find out basic mistakes you are going through. Most toppers also suggest to keep checking last five years’ question papers to understand the exam pattern.

Mock test

Candidates can go through different mock test papers available on the website to check their speed and to get in touch with different sets of questions. Make sure you also practice on OMR sheets as many students spend too much time in filling it during the exams. This will benefit you.

Physics and equations

Following the past year trend, Physics paper can be the trickiest of all. Give at least an hour on solving various equations, and try to solve as many equations as possible. Het Shah, a topper of NEET examination suggested, “Attempt the biology part first as it takes a lot of time, although you should most definitely try to minimise the time taken for that.”

Health

Nowadays, various health tips are available online, do not follow it strictly. Take advise of your parents or house doctor. Most students feel anxiety before the exams as well. It is natural and the best way to beat the stress is to keep giving yourself small breaks. Do not surround yourself with books all over the day. Either go for a walk or play some game. Music is also considered therapeutic.

NEET 2018: Never commit these mistakes

Don’t ignore time-tables

Make a time-table and follow it. Strictly following timetables will help you to revise the syllabus quickly and to evade any last minute panic and anxiety. A good timetable helps you to prepare well and relax your minds before the exam.

Not following NCERT

The NEET exams mainly follow the pattern of NCERT. If you evade course books and prepare yourself with study materials, then you will come up answering 70 to 80 per cent of the questions. NCERT provides basic concepts and the solved questions for the majority of the questions for NEET.

Don’t ignore subjects

Every subject is equally important to crack the examination. So make a balance in your preparation, give more time on weak subjects, but don’t ignore other subjects. The strategy, if followed, can lead you to loose easy marks in the examinations, as it reduces the chance of answering simple questions which may appear in the subjects they ignore.

Error calculation

Don’t waste your time on mistakes you have already committed because it will lead to waste of time and you can lose your confidence. The best way to avoid this habit is to practice mock tests as much as possible that will help to build your self-confidence, which will act as a boon in the examination hall.

