NEET 2018 admit card: Download facility may close soon at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the download facility of the admit card soon at cbseneet.nic.in. All the students who will appear for the examinations have to download the admit card from the official website. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018, for admissions to various medical courses at institutes across the country. Last year, 11.38 lakh students had registered for the examinations.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre only with a valid admit card of NEET 2018 with passport size photograph affixed on it, a post-card size photograph affixed on proforma (space attached with the NEET 2018 admit card) and one separate passport size photograph to be affixed later on the attendance sheet of NEET in the examination hall.

NEET 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details like registration number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

NEET 2018 exam pattern

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours

In a recent update, the High Court has directed CBSE to not reject the applications of open school candidates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG till the challenge to the exam’s eligibility criteria is decided. Earlier, the CBSE had notified that open school students are ineligible to sit for the medical entrance exam for UG courses. However, open school candidates filed a petition against the CBSE’s eligibility criteria.

NEET 2018 counselling process

Like last year, the counselling process for the NEET examination is likely to be held in the month of June. The first counselling process will be held online for 15 per cent of general category seats. The candidates can fill their choice and lock it. After the first list of candidates will be declared, the board will start the second round of counselling process.

After the merit list will be published, the candidates have to report to the medical or dental colleges with authorised documents. The board will conduct the transfer of vacant seats to state quota, after the completion of the entire counselling process.

