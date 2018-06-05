NEET 2018: 4 from Ahmedabad score under 100 ranks, two moved to city for preparation

Four candidates from Ahmedabad made it to the Top 100 in NEET 2018. (Representational) Four candidates from Ahmedabad made it to the Top 100 in NEET 2018. (Representational)

Written By Rishita Dave

Four students from Gujarat have scored an under-100 rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, the results for which were declared on Monday.

Close to 75,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, conducted by the CBSE for admission to medical and dental course, across 138 centres in the state.

Shlok Patel, who secured AIR 24 and stood first in Ahmedabad, scored 673 out of 720 in the exam. He said, “I didn’t have a smart phone so I could dedicate myself completely.” Patel aspires to become an orthodontist like his father, while his mother is a gynaecologist. His younger brother wants to pursue his future in IIT.

Mohammedanas Mohammedyunus Memon, who came to Ahmedabad from Himmatnagar to pursue his higher education, scored 671 out of 720 in the exams. He secured an AIR of 26. Memon, who studied under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), believes the board does not matter as long as one is dedicated. Memon aspires to study medicine.

Amitabh Chauhan, a Bopal resident, scored 91.4 per cent in the Class XII CBSE exams and 670 out of 720 in NEET, standing 34th all over India. However, Chauhan is waiting for the results of the AIIMS exam. He said that he became more focused towards medical after his Class X boards.

Ritudhwaj Savalia, who came to Ahmedabad from Rajkot to pursue his higher education like Memon, scored 89.8 per cent in Class XII under the CBSE. Getting a score of 657 out of 720 in NEET, he managed to stand 84th in the national ranking. Savalia, however, has not decided what he wants to do next, yet. Unlike other toppers who believe social media to be a distraction, Savalia says that if one is dedicated, it wouldn’t bother.

