NEET 2017 to be counted as first attempt, CBSE clarifies

In a U-turn, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified the NEET 2017 will be counted as first attempt for all the candidates, irrespective of their previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET. Earlier, the CBSE has announced that aspirants who have already given AIPMT and NEET 2016 over three times are ineligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

However, the three attempts, age and other criterias remain same. In a press release, CBSE has announced that all candidates who could not fill up the application form due to the condition of three attempts at AIPMT/NEET will now be able to fill up their application form.

Ever since the notification is out, students have been complaining to roll out the age and attempt criterias. In Bhubaneshwar, Kanpur, Cuttack and other cities, students are taking out rallies demanding to reconsider the new move.

The registration process began on Tuesday, January 30, and will go on till March 1. Candidates should be 17 and not older than 25 to give the entrance examination.

Last year, NEET was made mandatory for admission in all medical and dental college.

