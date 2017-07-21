NEET UG 2017: Telangana provisional merit list released at knruhs.in

NEET 2017: Non-local candidate will be required to report to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada from July 22 to 27. NEET 2017: Non-local candidate will be required to report to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada from July 22 to 27.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has released the provisional merit list for undergraduate admissions to MBBS and BDS seats of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. Those who are seeking admission through the state quota can check the merit list from the official website of KNRUHS.

The merit list is available as per the rank secured by the candidates in NEET 2017. The names included in the provisional list fall within the NEET ranks of 30 to 649938.

Counselling will take place at four centres in the state including at JNTUH Campus in Hyderabad, Kakatiya University in Warangal, PGRRCDE of Osmania University in Hyderabad and at AV College in Hyderabad from July 22 to July 27 for the general category. Non-local candidate will be required to report to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada from July 22 to 27. Read | NEET 2017: Telangana rank list released by KNR university, Lakkimsetti Thrinath is state topper, click here

Documents required:

1. Admit card of NEET UG 2017.

2. Rank card of NEET UG 2017.

3. SSC or equivalent examination showing the Date of Birth

4. Memorandum of marks of qualifying examination in the intermediate or equivalent exam.

5. Transfer certificate

6. Study certificates from classes 6 to 12 (intermediate).

7. Candidates who have studied in the institutions outside of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh have to submit 10 years residence certificate of the candidate or their parent.

8. Special category reservation certificate.

9. Permanent caste certificate claiming reservation.

10. Minority status certificate if applicable.

11. Latest Income certificate of the parent for candidates claiming fee exemption

12. Self Attested copy of Aadhaar Card of candidate and Father.

13. Undertaking in the form of Affidavit on Rs. 100 /- Stamp paper by the Parent and candidates stating that the caste and area mentioned in the certificates are genuine.

Steps to check Telangana provisional state quota merit list for NEET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the university (knruhs.in).

– Click on the link provided for the provisional UG merit list.

– Check your name and roll number.

– Download the list and keep a copy for further reference.

