NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu reserves 85 per cent seats for state board candidates

Tamil Nadu will reserve 85 per cent of the medical seats for aspirants who have pursued their higher education under the state board. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Saturday announced that a government order on June 22 had apportioned only 15 per cent of the seats for CBSE, ISCE and other recognised boards.

This was done to protect the interests of 4.2 lakh medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu, who made up about 90 per cent of the total number of class 12 students in the state with only 4,685 students were from the CBSE stream. The admission to state medical college will be done on the basis of the results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 7 this year. Read | Pune boy Abhishek Dogra secures 5th rank in NEET, click here

Vijayabaskar said that two bills are still awaiting assent by the state government which, once approved, would allow allow the state to admit students to its medical colleges based on the class 12 state board marks.

The CBSE had released the results for NEET 2017 on Friday and a total of 6,11,539 candidates qualified the exam. Navdeep Singh, Archit Gupta and Manish Mulchandani bagged the top three ranks this year.

