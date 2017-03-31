NEET 2017: Supreme Court to announce verdict on age, attempt cap today

On March 29, students protested outside the MCI office at New Delhi On March 29, students protested outside the MCI office at New Delhi

NEET 2017: The Supreme Court today will give its final verdict on the age and attempt cap that was introduced by the government for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Moreover, the apex court will also hear plea whether to conduct NEET in Urdu. The SIO had requested the court to direct the inclusion of Urdu as a medium in which students can attempt NEET 2017.

Earlier, the government submitted its acceptance of Urdu as a medium of language for NEET, however it also said they would be unable to include the language this year. It said that the language can be made an official part of NEET from the next session (2017-18).

In January this year, CBSE released the NEET 2017 notification where it introduced two criteria — age and attempt cap. While the attempt criteria were modified, there are many medical aspirants who are protesting regarding the removal of age and attempt criteria.

The Oversight Committee on the Medical Council of India had recently recommended removal of age cap sighting “shortage of doctors in the country” as the reason. The MCI general body meeting was held on March 29 and it is expected that some decisions must be taken in this regard.

NEET 2017 will be held on May 7. The entrance examination will be conducted in 10 languages— Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada. On March 29, some students also protested outside the MCI office at New Delhi.

