NEET 2017: Supreme Court stays order to grant 5 marks, update merit list for wrong question

The Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Allahabad high court which directing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 5 marks to candidates of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 and revise the undergraduate merit list due to a wrong question.

The High Court had passed an order on August 10 directing the CBSE to grant the marks after a petitioner appealed to the court requesting that the authorities award five marks. NEET candidate Saumitra Ginodia found that she had been granted four marks in a question instead of five as her answer was considered wrong before it was found that there was a mistake in the question.

The court directed the Board to grant the marks to all similar candidates and revise the NEET merit list for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

The CBSE filed a special leave application before the Supreme Court which then stayed the high court order passed for the civil writ petition. It also asked the high court not to entertain any writ petition in this regard.

