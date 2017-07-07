NEET 2017: Supreme Court refuses hearing on medical admission, asks Madras HC to decide

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea against a Tamil Nadu government order reserving 85 per cent of seats in MBBS and BDS courses for the state board students and only 15 per cent for those of other boards, including the CBSE. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked the petitioner, father of a medical aspirant, to approach the Madras High Court which is already hearing pleas against the state government order.

The apex court asked petitioner R Nakkiran, represented by senior advocate Nalini Chidambaram, to withdraw the plea and either file a fresh one or intervene in the pending matter before the Madras High Court.

“We request the High Court to expedite the hearing in the case,” the bench said, adding that the matter is very urgent as counselling for the admissions is about to begin.

CBSE conducts National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across the country in which 85 per cent seats are reserved for domiciles of states where medical colleges are located and the remaining seats go to students hailing from other state.

Tamil Nadu government, however, passed an order on June 22 saying that 85 per cent seats in MBBS and BDS courses wouldbe allocated to those who have passed their 12th examination conducted by the state board and only 15 per cent seats would be given to those who cleared the test from other boards including CBSE.

Chidambaram submitted that the matter needed urgent hearing as the counselling begins from today and moreover, the government order has created a lot of problems to students who have passed 12th examination from other boards.

Earlier, the High Court had issued notices to the Health and Family Welfare Department’s secretary, Medical Education’sadditional director, the Selection Committee’s secretary andthe Medical Council of India on a separate plea challengingthe government order.

The High Court, however, had declined to grant any interim stay on the government’s order on the plea filed by one Darnish Kumar and two others.

The petitioners had submitted that the apex court has clearly stated that when admission is based on entrance examination NEET, it should make no difference whether the qualifying examination is conducted by the state board or Central Board of Secondary Education because no discrimination can be made between the schools affiliated to both the boards.

They had further stated that once a common merit list is prepared for the purpose of grant of admission to MBBS and BDS courses based on NEET results, the only permissible reservation was in favour of students who have studied inschools located within Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it is impermissible for distribution of seats on the basis of the school board and therefore such segregation of seats would amount to discrimination among students, they had said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App