NEET 2017: Supreme Court refuses to nullify results

NEET 2017: With an eye on the 6.11 lakh candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 out of 11.35 lakh aspirants who had appeared for the exam, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to “nullify” the exam. The panel of judges commented that the it would be “very difficult” to disrupt the admissions with so many candidates at stake.

“We cannot pass an interim order like this. The admission process must continue,” the three-judge bench comprising of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar said. The court did not accept the submission of petitioners who demanded that the exam be “nullified” and conducted afresh.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s solicitor Maninder Singh argued against the case saying that the exam was conducted in eight vernacular languages besides Hindi and English.

“The level of difficulty of questions were the same in all the languages. We will put it in affidavit that there were two sets of question papers,” said Singh, adding that about 1.48 lakh candidates wrote the exam in vernacular languages and the differences in questions between sets was done to avoid leakage of question papers.

“What has been done is completely unlawful. How can there be all-India ranking when students are given different sets of question papers,” the counsel asked on behalf of the petitioners and referred to the court’s June 12 order that the results declaration and admissions should be done after a decision has been made on the matter.

The bench, however, asked the CBSE to file its affidavit for the exam in three days and dismissed the latter argument saying “The order is there. We are not vacating it. We will not pass any order today”.

