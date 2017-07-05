NEET 2017: Students from other states seek medical seats, Gujarat HC seeks government reply

NEET 2017: “The said rule, if permitted to hold the field, would result in creation of class within the class of students, who otherwise form same class,” the petitioners said. NEET 2017: “The said rule, if permitted to hold the field, would result in creation of class within the class of students, who otherwise form same class,” the petitioners said.

NEET 2017: After hearing a petition challenging the government order that granted only students who studied class 10 and 12 within the state the eligibility to seek admission to medical courses in the state, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday has issued a two week notice seeking the state government’s reply on the matter.

A group of students called the amended rule 4(3) of the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission in UG Courses) Rules a violation of article 14 of the constitution.

"The said rule, if permitted to hold the field, would result in creation of class within the class of students, who otherwise form same class," the petitioners said. One of them added that he had studied for class 10 boards in Bengaluru and class 12 in Gujarat, making him ineligible for a seat in his home state according to the new rule despite a high score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi asked the state government to grant interim relief to students in such cases and consider them as eligible candidates.

