NEET 2017: Round 2 allotment result to release at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the second allotment result for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) 2017 today at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are registered for 15 per cent all India quota seats in various medical seats across the country can check their results from the official website today after 3 pm.

Round two of the counselling process will end this month after which vacant seats will be transferred to state quota. The candidates have to reach the allotted medical or dental college from August 9 to August 16 with all relevant documents. Candidates who have joined a college through round 2 of all India quota will not be permitted to the vacant seats after this round.

The result of the first allotment was released on July 15. Post National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) result declaration, the MCC had started the registration facility for counselling 2017. The successful applicants were given time to lock their choice of institutes and courses.

Out of total 8,248 seats under 15 per cent all India quota for medical and dental colleges, nearly 4000 seats have been allotted in the first round.

This year 6,11,539 candidates qualified the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Among those who qualified, there were 2,66,221 male and 3,45,313 female candidates.

