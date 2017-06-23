NEET 2017: Results declared, know top medical colleges that accept NEET ranks

NEET 2017: The paper was conducted on May 7 this year in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities across the country. NEET 2017: The paper was conducted on May 7 this year in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today and 6,11,539 candidates have qualified for the same out of 10,90,085 who appeared for the paper. The paper was conducted on May 7 this year in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities across the country.

After reservations, only 15 per cent of the seats will be available of the general category candidates and the cut off for the top four colleges is expected to be about 650 to 697 and for the next four it is likely to drop to about 605 to 645. Read | NEET results 2017 date and time: Result declared; rank letters to be available soon, check here

Medical aspirants will have a plethora of colleges to choose from. Here are some of the top medical colleges in the country where students can secure seats through NEET 2017 scores.

Top 8 colleges that accept NEET 2017 score:

1. AFMC, Pune

2. Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

3. Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

4. Grant Medical College, Mumbai

5. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

6. Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

7. St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore

8. Institute of Medical Science BHU, Varanasi

