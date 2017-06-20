NEET 2017 result to be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in

Nearly 12 lakh students appeared in the NEET 2017 Nearly 12 lakh students appeared in the NEET 2017

CBSE will announce the result of NEET 2017 today at the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. On June 12, the Supreme Court overuled the Madras High Court order and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce NEET 2017 result by June 26. The result were originally scheduled to release on June 8.

There were separate petitions filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24 had stayed any proceedings on NEET result.

The CBSE had released the answer keys on June 15 and and it was available at the official website till June 16.

NEET 2017 results, here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET 2017 result and rank’ flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

Nearly 12 lakh students appeared in the NEET 2017 of which about 10.5 lakh students have given the exam in either Hindi or English while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students have appeared in eight vernacular languages.

NEET 2017 in 10 languages including English, Hindi and others. NEET was made mandatory for admission in MBBS and BDS courses across India last year. For more NEET 2017 updates, click here

Last year, 1,71,329 applicants from the general category have qualified for the admissions in medical and dental colleges. More girls — 2,26,049 — qualified for admissions to medical and dental colleges than boys — 1,83,424. Of the nine transgendered applicants, four had qualified.

