NEET 2017: Puducherry students protest against NEET-based admissions

Demanding that selection for medical seats through the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) should be scrapped, students from several educational institutions in Puducherry staged a protest at the head post-office on Monday.

About 40 Naam Tamizhar Katchi Puducherry unit volunteers were taken into custody as students from private professional colleges, polytechnics and government-run colleges took to the streets, covering a distance of more than two kilometres.

They raised slogans against the centre and the Puducherry government and sought justice for the death of Dalit medical aspirant Anitha. The girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in Ariyalur on September 1 for not getting an MBBS seat. It was reported that she had been upset when Tamil Nadu was not exempted from NEET and had earlier moved the Supreme Court against NEET.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry medical seats have been filled for the academic year of 2017-18 based on the candidates’ scores in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test of 2017. Puducherry has seven private and one government-run medical college.

