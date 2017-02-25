NEET 2017: Puducherry government cautions students to apply for NEET

NEET 2017: Since the Centre has not yet provided a response the government has asked its students to apply for the NEET examination just in case. NEET 2017: Since the Centre has not yet provided a response the government has asked its students to apply for the NEET examination just in case.

Students who are aspiring to pursue medicine in Puducherry have been asked to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. The government on Friday said that this was a matter of ‘abundant caution’ in case the Centre does not respond to the state’s request of exempting Puducherry from the examination.

The Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy, had on February 15 announced that he requested the Centre to exempt the union territory from NEET-based selection to medical colleges for the academic term of 2017-18. He said that the territory was not equipped to adopt the CBSE syllabus that is required for NEET.

Since the Centre has not yet provided a response and the last date to apply for NEET is March 1 which is quickly approaching, the government has asked its students to apply for the NEET examination just in case.

The Puducherry government has been working to urge exemption for the union territory from NEET. The Directorate of Health and Welfare Services had released a notification for the same, saying that it had initiated steps to get the Centre’s approval with a eye on students’ interest.

