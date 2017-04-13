NEET 2017: Plea in SC challenges bonus marks order for remote area doctors

NEET 2017: The bench said that they will be hearing the case challenging the April 7 order on Friday. (File Photo) NEET 2017: The bench said that they will be hearing the case challenging the April 7 order on Friday. (File Photo)

NEET 2017: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea against the bonus marks being presented to in-service MBBS doctors serving in remote areas for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam. The plea was filed by Amit Bagra and other doctors who have MBBS degrees but have not participated in any in-government service.

The Rajasthan High Court had ordered that 10 per cent incentive marks would be given to remote-area serving MBBS doctors. The plea, heard by a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, asked to quash the Rajasthan HC order.

Read | NEET 2017: Avoid these 10 common mistakes during preparation

“It is a well settled proposition of law that the criteria of selection cannot be changed once the process of

selection has already commenced. Thus even if the state government, now proceeds with framing any guidelines/regulation/policy/law etc, with the object to notify and define remote and difficult area for all beneficial schemes of the state for such areas and not limited to the matter of admission in PG medical courses, the same shall be applied prospectively,” the plea said.

Read | Top 25 pharmacy colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2017

The bench said that they will be hearing the case challenging the April 7 order on Friday. The appeal mentioned that the order was given without even defining the “remote areas”. The plea asked for a better definition so as to give medical officers an option to work in such areas to avail the benefits of the incentive marks.

“For the benefit of incentive to be given to the in-service category students, it is relevant for the state to define and explain in discernible terms keeping the remoteness and difficulty of an area under consideration that what is remote or difficult area and which candidate belongs to remote area for the purpose,” the plea said.

For more stories on NEET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd