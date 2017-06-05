NEET 2017: Plea demands cancellation of NEET

Madras High Court. (File Photo) Madras High Court. (File Photo)

While Madras High Court has already stayed all proceedings relating to the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) till June 7, another writ petition has been filed in seeking to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

Petitioner J Gladwin also demanded that the admission in medical courses should be based on Plus Two marks. In the plea filed recently in the Madurai bench of the court, the petitioner submitted that since the NEET examination question papers were not uniform, marks obtained in it could not be the basis for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The case is to be taken for hearing in the coming week. The Madurai Bench had on May 24 granted an interim stay on the publication of results of NEET across the country. With the interim stay, CBSE will not be able to release the answer keys and the NEET 2017 results. Read | Madras High Court stays NEET proceedings. Click here

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice M V Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE Director and the Union Health department to file their counter affidavits on June 7.

Students from Gujarat and West Bengal have already demanded re-test as they said the paper was allegedly difficult than English and Hindi medium. NEET 2017 was conducted in 10 languages.

