NEET 2017: OMR sheets released, answer keys to be out tomorrow at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2017: The CBSE has released the answer keys and OMR sheet of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. The Supreme Court on Monday overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the results. The CBSE had moved the apex court demanding its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High Court to the apex court.

The students can check the OMR answer sheets and responses only for two days instead of three days, that is, by Wednesday June 13. The CBSE will display the answer keys on June 15 and 16 and it is available at the official website by 5 pm. The candidates willing to challenge the responses of their OMR sheet and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged. Read | NEET UG 2017: Cut-off may be high, say experts. Click here

NEET 2017 OMR sheet, here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OMR sheet and answer keys flashing on the right side of page

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Go back to the homepage and click on OMR challenge.

Step 5: A new page will open. Enter your login details

In separate petitions filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts, medical aspirants were seeking cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24 had stayed any proceedings on NEET which is why CBSE was unable to release the answer keys.

