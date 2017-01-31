NEET 2017: Notification out, CBSE to conduct exam on May 7

NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017 NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017

NEET 2017: CBSE will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017 on May 7. The Board has invited online application from medical aspirants for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in India in medical/ dental colleges.

The candidates can submit the online application from January 31 to March 1, 2017. The official website to download the form is cbseneet.nic.in. The site was under construction is now activated.

This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017. Accordingly, admissions will be made in All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.

NEET 2017 will be conducted in 80 cities across the country. Also Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians, Overseas

Citizens of India, Person of Indian Origin and Foreign Nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG) 2017 and will also be eligible for 15 per cent All India Quota seats.

As many as 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam to be held in 1500 examination centres.

Last year, in both NEET-I & NEET-II, about 8,02,594 candidates were registered.

Eligibility for NEET 2017:

Age: The aspirant should have be not less than 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before

December 31

The upper age limit for NEET is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST category.

A candidate can apply attempt only three times for NEET-UG. The candidates who have already appeared in AIPMT/ NEET on three occasions are not allowed to take this examination.

The previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET will be counted against these three permissible attempts.

Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Oversees Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) & Foreign Nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG)-2017

