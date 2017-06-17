NEET 2017: No extra marks for in-service candidates from three districts, says Madras High Court

NEET 2017: Quashing the state government order, the High Court directed the post graduate and diploma medical course selection committee to reconfigure the merit lists within three days. NEET 2017: Quashing the state government order, the High Court directed the post graduate and diploma medical course selection committee to reconfigure the merit lists within three days.

NEET 2017: The Madras High Court announced on Friday that candidates working at government hospitals, public health centres or government medical colleges in three districts cannot be granted extra marks in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

Quashing the state government order, the High Court directed the post graduate and diploma medical course selection committee to reconfigure the merit lists within three days. Read | NEET 2017 result: Answer keys released at cbseneet.nic.in, know how to download, click here

The High Court asked the committee to exclude categories A, B and C in this process. Lists A and B include healthcare centres in hilly regions while list C includes government hospitals under DM and RHS in remote and difficult areas.

A batch of petitions seeking the the High Court’s intervention on the May 6 Government order convinced the bench to quash the order and amend the prospectus that allowed such marks to be granted to Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram (TNR) District candidates. The petitions pointed out that since the “remote/difficult” areas were not identified, it could lead undeserving candidates to gain marks.

About 11,38,890 candidates appeared for NEET 2017 which was held on May 7 at 1921 centres in 103 cities. The exam was conducted in 10 languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada and Telugu. Read | NEET-like exam to recruit judicial officers soon, click here

