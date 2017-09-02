NEET 2017: Medical aspirants moves Madras HC to quash MBBS, BDS merit list

NEET 2017: The medical aspirant had secured 206 marks in NEET 2017 and was called for counselling on August 29. NEET 2017: The medical aspirant had secured 206 marks in NEET 2017 and was called for counselling on August 29.

Pointing out that some students who are not from Tamil Nadu were given government quota seats, a medical aspirant has moved the Madras High Court to quash the merit list for the MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses through the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

Pudukkottai’s D Vignayaa moved the Madras high court which will hear the case next week. Vignayaa had secured 206 marks in NEET 2017 and was called for counselling on August 29. She explained in her plea that a large number of students who are not from Tamil Nadu were granted seats in the merit list.

She commented that according to a Supreme Court order, those who already have secured seats through the all-India quota are not eligible for counselling to other state seats.

She added that the rank list was published “arbitrary and contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution and against the principles of natural justice” as the authorities failed to compare state rank lists and eliminate the candidates who already have secured seats. Vignayaa further demanded that a fresh merit list be prepared.

