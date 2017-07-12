NEET 2017: MCC to release allotment result on July 15, last date to lock choices

NEET 2017: Candidates seeking admission to medical courses through the all india quota should fill in their choices by 11.59 pm today. NEET 2017: Candidates seeking admission to medical courses through the all india quota should fill in their choices by 11.59 pm today.

NEET 2017: NEET 2017: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has announced that today is the last date to fill choices and lock them. Candidates seeking admission to medical courses through the all india quota should fill in their choices by 11.59 pm today.

“Choice Filling and Locking Facility is Extended till 11:59PM 12th July, 2017. Choices will be locked by MCC Server automatically by 11:59PM 12.07.2017,” the MCC said in a notification. It is expected that the first allotment results will be released by July 15.

Candidates who clear the allotment will be eligible for MBBS and BDS seats through the counselling process. Only 15 per cent of the overall seats are reserved for the overall quota. The seat matrixes for both MBBS and BDS courses are available on the official website.

The seat allotment will be done on July 13 and 14 and reporting to colleges will begin from July 16 and will carry on till 5 pm on July 22. Round two of the counselling process will begin with choice locking from August first and will be completed by August 16 after which vacant seats will be transferred to state quota.

This year 6,11,539 candidates qualified the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Among those who qualified, there were 2,66,221 male and 3,45,313 female candidates.

