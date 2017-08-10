NEET 2017: MCC to release deemed/ central universities second round results tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

There will not be any mock counseling and indicative seat allotment in second round of allotment. There will not be any mock counseling and indicative seat allotment in second round of allotment.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the second allotment result for the Deemed/Central Universities on August 11 at mcc.nic.in. MCC has already announced the second allotment list based on NEET rank for All India Quota seats this week. National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results was released in June and the counselling for admission in medical and dental seats are available.

In the latest notification, MCC informed, “All the candidates are hereby informed that the result for the Deemed/Central Universities (MBBS/BDS course) 2017 online counselling round-2 will be declared on 11/08/2017 and reporting of candidates to the allotted institute is revised from 12/08/2017 to 19/08/2017. Revised schedule for the same will be uploaded soon.”

There will not be any mock counselling and indicative seat allotment in the second round of allotment.

Candidates who have joined a college through round 2 of all India quota will not be permitted to the vacant seats after this round.

Out of total 8,248 seats under 15 per cent, all India quota for medical and dental colleges, nearly 4000 seats have been allotted in the first round.

If a candidate does not submit fresh choice(s) during the choice submission period before the second round of counselling, then they will retain the already allotted seat. If candidate is not allotted any seat from the submitted choices during the round-2, then also the candidate will retain her/his earlier allotted seat

