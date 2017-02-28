NEET 2017: March 1 is last date to apply, know more about fees, eligibility and other details

NEET 2017 is scheduled to held on May 7. (Thinkstock photo) NEET 2017 is scheduled to held on May 7. (Thinkstock photo)

CBSE released the notification of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on January 30, the medical aspirants have only two more days left to register for the entrance exam. Some students are complaining of not getting proper slip even as they have submitted the application fees. We clear all the confusions regarding fees and eligibility.

Fees: In case fees is not updated online even if the candidate has paid it, then it is advisable to pay the fees again to avoid any future problem with regard to their registration. The excess fees which was not updated will be refunded by their bank.

Make sure the confirmation is generated on or before March 1.

Aadhaar card: Indian citizens have to register to NEET 2017 using the Aadhaar card, however in case of NRI, they are supposed to provide the passport number. Those students whose Aadhaar card is not issued, they need to submit the 17 digits Aadhaar enrolment number.

Eligibility: From this year, the government has allowed only three attempts to a candidate. Therefore those appearing in this year’s NEET, their attempt will be counted one.

Age: The aspirant shouldn’t be less than 17 years and the upper age limit for NEET is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST category.

A number of candidates are awaiting Supreme Court and other high courts decisions on various petitions filed over age and attempt criterias. All these decisions will be updated to the readers by the indianexpress.com

NEET 2017 is scheduled to held on May 7. As many as 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam to be held in 1500 examination centres. Last year, in both NEET-I & NEET-II, about 8,02,594 candidates were registered.

