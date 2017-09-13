NEET 2017: Madras High Court seeks state’s reply on measures taken to prevent tragedies

NEET 2017: The state was also asked to set up coaching centres to prepare rural students for the common eligibility test. (File) NEET 2017: The state was also asked to set up coaching centres to prepare rural students for the common eligibility test. (File)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the steps it took to prevent tragedies related the the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). Expressing concern over the suicide of 17-year-old MBBS aspirant Anitha, the court sought a reply from the government before September 14.

On August 24, Justice N Kirubakaran had directed the state to provide counselling for students and parent whose wards who failed to clear NEET and had asked the government to rope in prominent personalities of the society to to advice and prevent the failing candidates from taking extreme steps. Read | NEET 2017: Timeline of events since Anitha’s suicide, click here

The state was also asked to set up coaching centres to prepare rural students for the common eligibility test. The court gave the government until Thursday to file a reply on whether these measures were considered by the parties concerned or not.

Anitha was the daughter of a daily wage earner who allegedly hanged herself in her home in Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu, on September 1, 2017. Since then, the state has witnessed protests by students and parties from various cities demanding exemption from NEET.

