NEET 2017: Madras HC calls status quo on 85-15 seat reservation till judgement is made

The Madras High Court on Tuesday has ordered that the admission process for Medicinae Baccalaureus and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in the state maintain its status quo on the admissions until a decision is made regarding the reservation for state board students.

Petitioners had challenged the June 22 state government order that said that 85 per cent of the seats should be reserved for candidates who had studied in the Tamil Nadu state board while only 15 per cent should be reserved for other boards.

Advocate General R Muthukumaraswamy defended that the order went against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He also said that of 4.30 lakh students in the state board, 84,000 appeared in NEET, while of 4,000 CBSE students in the state, 2,000 appeared in the exam.

The advocate also called out the inequality under the 85-15 per cent quota through which 2000 state board students and 520 CBSE students will gain admission to medical seats in the state. Petitioners furthered the argument that the supreme court has specified that admissions to medical courses should be based on NEET, disregarding the board under which the student had completed their schooling.

The merit list for medical courses under the present situation will be published on July 14 and the counselling process is scheduled to begin from July 17, 2017.

