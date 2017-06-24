NEET 2017: Jalandhar boy gets AIR 57th rank

RACHIT SAGGAR of Guru Angad Dev School Ramamandi bagged the all India rank (AIR) of 57 in NEET. He also got the 50th AIR rank in the general category. Now, he wants to get admission in some top medical college of the country. Like Rachit, Ragini Sharma got AIR 112th, while Bhavnoor Singh and Ridhima Mittal of MGN Public School got AIR 303, 490 whereas Inayat Shergill of Apeejay School came 137 (general category 829).

All the rank holders are children of doctor couples except Inayat whose father is an advocate and mother an engineer. All the top rankers also got a good rank in other medical exams, too.

“I had given my best but still an element of doubt always remains in such competitive exams,” said Rachit, who was besides himself with joy. He gave all the credit to his father Dr Rajesh Saggar, an orthopaedic, and mother Dr Anupama.

All the toppers said they took tuition which helped them to crack NEET. And, apart from tuition, they used to spend four to five hours on self studies daily. Rachit’s parents said he was determined and committed.

Over 11 lakh students had appeared in this exam. Hoshiarpur lad tops in reserve category

Deepinder Singh, a student of Tripple-M School in Hoshiarpur, has topped the NEET result in the reserve category and also bagged the all India rank of 97. Son of a doctor couple, he gave the entire credit to his parents, teachers and self-study.

“I want to become an orthopaedic surgeon after doing MBBS,” he said, adding that he was expecting high rank but never imagined that he would top in his category. Deepinder’s father Dr Didar Singh is posted at Civil Hospital in the Dasuya subdivision of Hoshiarpur district and mother Dr Seema, is a gynaecologist. His elder brother Harpinder Singh is also doing MBBS. He had scored 94 per cent in the 10+2 exam.

