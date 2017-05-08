NEET 2017: In Jaipur, five arrested for duping students    

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo

In Jaipur, five members of a gang, including a government employee, have been arrested for duping medical aspirants by promising to provide the question paper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS courses. Similar incidents have happened in Patna where some miscreants were either trying to leak the NEET 2017 paper. In Panaji too, four Bihar youths from two different examination halls were caught impersonating during the NEET.

The accused had provided questions to some candidates on Saturday night but none of them matched with the paper which was held yesterday so the paper is not considered leaked, a senior official said. The accused had promised to provide 10 students questions in lieu of money and they were to take Rs 5 lakh from each students for this, ADG ATS Umesh Mishra said.

Some of the students had paid part of the money fixed to get the question paper. He said the accused had given aspirants questions on Saturday night but no question matched with the ones that came in the exam yesterday so it was not a matter of paper leak but that of fraud with the aspirants.

Read | NEET 2017: From impersonations, cutting sleeves to paper leak attempts, know what happened on May 7

Additional SP Bajrang Singh, who led the operation, said that the accused were under the ATS radar for the last few days. One team was in Delhi and caught Ashok Gupta and Rahul while the Jaipur team detained Vikram Sinha, Vikas Sinha and Bhupendra Sharma.

Read | NEET 2017: Check unofficial answer keys; experts find difficulty level moderate

Sharma is a livestock assistant in the state animal husbandry department. All the five were placed under arrest for cheating under various IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) among others and will be produced in a court today.

The ATS team also questioned three students in Jaipur and eight students in Delhi but they were allowed to go after interrogation and not arrested as the paper was not leaked. ADG Mishra said that the arrested accused have connection with a gang which operates from Bihar. Few more arrests are also likely in this case.

For more NEET 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now