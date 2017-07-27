NEET 2017: High Court dismisses DMK’s plea seeking police to not give nod for protest

The Madras High Court. (File Photo) The Madras High Court. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on July 26 refused an infructuous plea to stop police from letting DMK hold a state-wide human chain today. The plea seeks President’s assent to two bills to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET.

A bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar dismissed the plea after Additional Advocate General C Manishankar told the court that the police has already denied the permission sought by DMK.

The plea had been made by a social activist M R Saravanan.

Earlier, DMK president Stalin said that the ruling party (AIADMK) should demand exemption from the NEET for their support to the Vice-Presidential election.

They informed that on July 27, the DMK will be holding a human chain protest against the NEET in all the districts of the state. “The DMK alliances, students and parents will support the human chain protest against the NEET,” he said.

After hearing both sides, the bench dismissed the plea holding that the same has already become infructuous.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing NEET. Both the ruling AIADMK and opposition parties, including DMK, are opposed to NEET and said the medical exam affects the interests of students, especially the rural and urban poor

