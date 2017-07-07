NEET 2017 Gujarat’s merit list declared, check at medadmgujarat.org

The officials have announced that as many as 60,425 students from Gujarat appeared for NEET 2017 held on May 7. The officials have announced that as many as 60,425 students from Gujarat appeared for NEET 2017 held on May 7.

The Admission Committee for Professional Medical Educational Courses (ACPMEC) has published the merit list at medadmgujarat.org for the students who cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The qualified students can now take admission in medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy courses in the Gujarat’s medical colleges on the basis of their NEET score. The list consists of the NEET roll number, category, percentile rank, NEET score and all-India rank of the students.

The officials have announced that as many as 60,425 students from Gujarat appeared for NEET 2017 held on May 7. Of them, about 22,970 students have qualified for admissions in undergraduate medical, dental, ayurveda, homeopathy courses.

Among those who have qualified, 11,658 students are from the open category while there are 1,445 students from Scheduled Tribes, 1,869 students from Schedule Castes and 7,998 students from OBC category. To gain admission, student have to score 131 out of 720 in the NEET while it is 107 out of 720 in the reserved category.

In Gujarat, there are 3,630 medical colleges seats and over 6,000 seats in medical allied seats.

As per a TOI report, a body of parents had approached the admission committee and requested to put the merit list of NEET scores of Gujarat students on the website. The list was put up in the evening.

