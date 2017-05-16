NEET 2017: Government seeks explanation from CBSE on difficulty level in regional languages

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in NEET 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI photo

The Union Human Resource Development ministry has sought explanation from the CBSE over allegations by a section of students and subject experts that NEET 2017 – medical entrance exam’s question papers in regional languages were different and more difficult than that in Hindi and English.

The students appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in regional languages have complained to the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar that the question papers were different than those in Hindi and English.

As per reports, students who wrote paper in Gujarati and Bengali were unhappy with the difficulty level. Last week, the West Bengal education minister, Partha Chatterjee, “Questions were supposed to be identical, but it was seen that the questions set in Bengali were tough. Questions set in English were easier… This will deny opportunities to the right candidates from our state.” The Telugu-medium candidates who appeared for the exam at a centre in Andhra Pradesh had also claimed that they were given question papers in Hindi and English, and not in Telugu.

Read | NEET 2017: Bengali medium paper more difficult than English, says education minister

CBSE had last week said the subject experts will calculate the difficulty level.

NEET was made mandatory for admission in medical colleges from last year. Many states, especially Tamil Nadu, were against the entrance exam. Also states wanted the entrance exam to be held in the regional language. The exam was this year held on May 7 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Hindi, English and 10 regional languages for admission to medical and dental colleges.

Also read | NEET 2017: From impersonations, cutting sleeves to paper leak attempts, know what happened on May 7

The students told Javadekar that having different question papers in different languages did not contribute to ensuring a “level-playing field”.

“There are certain reports about the paper being difficult for regional languages. The CBSE has been asked about it and the board will come out with a clarification soon,” an HRD ministry official said.

For more NEET 2017 news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd