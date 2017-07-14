MCC: NEET 2017 first allotment result 2017, where and how to check result

The registration process for the NEET allotment to MBBS and BDS seats at medical education institutes across the country began on July 3 The registration process for the NEET allotment to MBBS and BDS seats at medical education institutes across the country began on July 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the first allotment results for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on July 15. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam and have applied for allotment through the all India quota can check their results on the official website for MCC.

The registration process for the NEET allotment to MBBS and BDS seats at medical education institutes across the country began on July 3 till July 11 and candidates had to lock their options by July 12.

Once the results are published, students would be required to report to the allotted college by 5 pm on July 22 to confirm the admission or take part in round two of the allotment. The classes for MBBS and BDS courses will commence from August 4, 2017.

NEET 2017 first allotment result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the MCC (mcc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions portal and follow the link for the “all india quota counselling”.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the first allotment results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

