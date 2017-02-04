NEET 2017: All you need to know

NEET 2017: For candidates who are still confused about all that has been going on, here is all you need to know about the exam. (source: Thinkstock) NEET 2017: For candidates who are still confused about all that has been going on, here is all you need to know about the exam. (source: Thinkstock)

There have been many announcements regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 recently and much has changed about the examination since it replaced the All India Pre-Medical test (AIMPT) last year. This year, in all the seats of MBBS or BDS courses, admission will be done through NEET (UG) 2017. The test will be conducted to admit candidates to medical and dental colleges with the exception of those institutions which have been established through the Act of Parliament like AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct NEET in the first week of May, for which the registration process has begun. For candidates who are still confused about all that has been going on, here is all you need to know about the exam.

Read | NEET 2017: Things to remember while filling the application

1) Important dates:

Registration begins- January 30, 2017

Registration ends- March 1, 2017

Date of examination- May 7, 2017

2) Attempts:

There has been a lot of confusion around the number of times that a candidate can attempt the NEET paper. The CBSE had at first announced that candidates can only attempt the paper thrice, after which they will not be eligible. This, however, was followed by protests and disagreements from candidates, some of whom had already given the paper thrice while it was still AIMPT and had been preparing all year for another try.

Read | NEET 2017 to be counted as first attempt, CBSE clarifies

The CBSE on Friday announced that all previous attempts at the exam will not be counted. From 2017 onwards, however, candidates only have three chances.

3) Age limit:

While previously there was no upper age limit to the AIMPT papers, the CBSE announced that starting this year, candidates will only be eligible if they are more than 17 years old and not older than 25.

Also read | NEET 2017: Things to remember while filling the application

4) Aadhar card:

Indian citizens must register to NEET 2017 using the Aadhar card, according to an announcement by the CBSE on January 31. This has been done to ensure accuracy in ascertaining the candidates’ identities.

5) Location

NEET 2017 will be conducted in 80 cities across India. The exam will be held in 1500 examination centres. About 10 lakh candidates are exapected to appear.

For more news on NEET 2017, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd