NEET 2017: DMK seeks Prime Minister’s intervention in exempting Tamil Nadu

NEET 2017: “I requested the PM to look into the issue and offer a permanent solution for large number of students who would be affected because of it,” DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said. NEET 2017: “I requested the PM to look into the issue and offer a permanent solution for large number of students who would be affected because of it,” DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said.

NEET 2017: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in getting the President’s assent for a legislation that was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for exempting the state from the purview of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“The exam is fast approaching and is scheduled on May 7 and applications for it would close on March 1. I requested the PM to look into the issue and offer a permanent solution for large number of students who would be affected because of it,” Siva said after meeting Modi. In this regard, Siva also submitted a letter to Modi on behalf of his party working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin.

“NEET will definitely disrupt the interests of the rural students who aspire to become doctors. While the need for brilliant doctors cannot be faulted, it is equally important to have barefoot doctors to provide medical services in rural areas to have effective public health care system,” Stalin said in the letter. Tamil Nadu had on February 1 passed a legislation in its assembly exempting its students from taking National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges, and instead get admissions based on marks obtained in Plus Two Board Examination.

Siva added, “NEET would be held on the standards of CBSE syllabus which would benefit only urban students. At a time when political situation in TN is in stalemate, M K Stalin has taken up the issue as the NEET exam dates are fast approaching”.

In a counter to Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s criticism of Dravidian political parties, Siva said, “It would be nice if the minister focuses on cleaning up the oil spill in Chennai instead of making such comments”.

For more stories on NEET 2017, click here