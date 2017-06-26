NEET 2017: Counselling process to begin from July 3, check schedule here

NEET 2017: The counselling will be held online of 15 per cent of the general category seats. NEET 2017: The counselling will be held online of 15 per cent of the general category seats.

NEET 2017: The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has published the schedule for counselling of candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The counselling process begins from July 3 and will carry on till August 16 this year. The MBBS and BDS courses will begin their academic term from August 4. The counselling will be held online of 15 per cent of the general category seats. The following is the detailed schedule for rounds 1 and 2 of NEET 2017 counselling. Read | NEET results 2017 declared; Navdeep Singh secures AIR 1, click here

Round 1:

Registration, choice filling and indicative seat- July 3 to July 11 (until 5 pm)

Choice filling and locking- July 12 (until 5 pm)

Seat allotment- July 13 and 14

Results- July 15

Reporting at the allotted medical or dental college- July 16 to July 22 (until 5 pm)

Round 2:

Exercising of choices, locking and new registration- August 1 to August 4 (until 5 pm)

Seat allotment- August 5 to August 7

Result- August 8

Reporting at the allotted medical or dental college- August 9 to August 16 (until 5 pm)

Transfer of vacant seats to state quota- August 16 (after 5 pm)

The CBSE had declared the result for NEET 2017 on Friday, June 23 and 6,11,539 candidates have qualified the exam. About 2,66,221 male and 3,45,313 female candidates have cleared NEET 2017 this year and all of them are eligible to apply to counselling through the All India Quota (AIQ) of 15 per cent.

