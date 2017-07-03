NEET 2017 counselling begins today, fill your choices at mcc.nic.in

The registration, choice filling and indicative seat will begin on July 3 and will continue till July 11 (until 5 pm) The registration, choice filling and indicative seat will begin on July 3 and will continue till July 11 (until 5 pm)

The medical online counselling registration will begin from July 3 for the admission in undergraduate medical programmes on the bais of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which was declared on June 23. In order to comply with the directions from Supreme Court of India on the admission process, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The counselling process will end on August 16. The MBBS and BDS courses will begin their academic term from August 4. The counselling will be held online at 15 per cent of the general category seats. In the first round of seat allotment, a candidate has to report to the allotted institute. The registration, choice filling and indicative seat will begin on July 3 and will continue till July 11 (until 5 pm).

The candidate can fill their choice and lock it by July 12 (until 5 pm). The seat allotment will be done on July 13 and 14 and the results will be out on July 15. Reporting at the allotted medical or dental college will start from July 16 to July 22 (until 5 pm).

In the round two, the medical aspirants will be given time from August 1 till August 4 (5 pm) to exercise their choices, locking and new registration. The seat will be alloted from August 5 to August 7 and the result will be out on August 8. The candidate has to reach the allotted medical or dental college from August 9 to August 16 with all relevant documents.

Transfer of vacant seats to state quota will take place on August 16 (after 5 pm). In NEET 2017, a total of 6,11,539 candidates have qualified of which 2,66,221 are male and 3,45,313 are female candidates

