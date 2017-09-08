NEET 2017: Coimbatore lawyers boycott courts, demand education’s shift to state list

NEET 2017: Students across the state have hit the streets in protest of NEET. NEET 2017: Students across the state have hit the streets in protest of NEET.

Tamil Nadu lawyers on Thursday boycotted district courts in Coimbatore and formed human chains near them demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). They also called for a shift in education from the concurrent list of the constitution to the state list.

About 150 advocates, including 30 women, took part in the protest, raising slogans and expressing regret over 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha’s suicide. The demanded that education should be brought under the stat subject and that both the centre and state governments should work towards this. Courts will also be boycotted on Friday and advocates will stage a rail roko to voice their demands.

Students across the state have hit the streets in protest of NEET. Students protests have been active in Tiruvallore, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur.

The government arts college in Coimbatore has been closed indefinitely due to the continued sit-in dharna for three days in a row on Thursday. They sought the state’s exemption from NEET as a mark of respect for Anitha. The college authorities declared a closure anticipating violence and problems, according to the police who stated that students were even asked to vacate the hostels which were picketed on Wednesday.

