NEET 2017: CEE Kerala spot admissions begin today, reporting at Government Medical College campus

The spot admissions under the Commissionarate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala have commenced on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Candidates who have applied for the same report to the Old Auditorium, Government Medical College campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

The reporting process will take place in four rounds. The first round is on August 30 at 9 am for who have secured a state medical rank from 1 to 4,000.

The second round will take place from 2 pm on August 30 for ranks 4,001 to 8,000. The final two rounds will take place on August 31 at 9 am and from 2 pm for candidates with ranks ranging from 8,001 to 25,600 and above. Read | NEET Tamil Nadu: Counselling for management/ NRI quota seats to begin from August 31, click here

“Candidates from outside Kerala seeking admission to seats reserved for them shall have to report before 9 am on 3.08.2017, along with nativity proof, minority community certificate and other required documents,” CEE Kerala said in a notice. It added that students are required to bring their spot admission slits to be allowed to enter the centre for reporting.

