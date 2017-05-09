NEET 2017: Kerala Assembly condemns ‘harassment’ over CBSE dress code

NEET 2017: Students were then asked to remove head scarves, nose-pins and cut sleeves of their tops. NEET 2017: Students were then asked to remove head scarves, nose-pins and cut sleeves of their tops.

NEET 2017: The measures taken to follow the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 dress code were raised in the the Kerala assembly on Tuesday. Terming the allegedly forced removal of clothes, footwear and ornaments as “harassment”, the assembly condemned the incident.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he will notify the Centre on the matter and has asked the police to examine the incident. The Board had published a list of Dos and Don’t in an information bulletin well before the day of the exam in which it had prohibited dark clothes, jewelry and long sleeve tops, but many students arrived at exam centres unaware of the rules.

Students were then asked to remove head scarves, nose-pins and cut sleeves of their tops. One girl in Kannur was even made to remove her top innerwear in order to be allowed in the exam centre when the detector beeped, sensing the metal hook in the clothing.

The CM said the Kannur incident will be examined legally after a case has been registered and added that a female police official has been directed to meet with the girl’s family. He said that the frisking and the necessity of removing or modifying clothes for the exam caused undue pressure on the students and called it a “mental agony”.

“Students had to beg, borrow and buy new dresses to appear for the examination after they were told that their clothing was not as per norms,” said Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, adding that this was “cruel, inhuman and insulting”.

Chennithala called the incident a human rights violation and urged the Assembly to pass a unanimous vote against such norms which were an “insult to humanity”.

