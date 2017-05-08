NEET 2017 candidates ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’, says DMK

Latest News
NEET 2017: The DMK had supported the state government bill to exempt students of Tamil Nadu from NEET.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2017 7:03 pm
NEET 2017: The CBSE had published the rules regarding what was prohibited in the examination centre on its official website, but many of the students had appeared for the paper unaware of these rules.

Tamil Nadu’s DMK party was angered by the slew of rules by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) which was conducted on Sunday. From discarding of nose-rings to cutting of sleeves, various restrictions were placed by the Board to prevent cheating which were termed as “harassment” by the DMK.

“They (candidates) faced so much of harassment and were treated in ways they would feel humiliated… The DMK strongly condemns this. Action should be taken against those responsible for it,” DMK president MK Stalin told reporters on Monday.

The CBSE had published the rules regarding what was prohibited in the examination centre on its official website, but many of the students had appeared for the paper unaware of these guidelines.

Some students had to change their shirts and abandon their footwear in order to be allowed inside the exam centres while female candidates had to hurriedly take off hair pins or other such ornaments as per the CBSE norms. One girl in Kerala was even asked to remove her inner wear in order to sit for the paper.

The DMK had supported the state government bill to exempt students of Tamil Nadu from the medical entrance.

With inputs from PTI

