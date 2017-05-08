NEET 2017: From impersonations, cutting sleeves to paper leak attempts, know what happened on May 7

NEET 2017: Girls were asked to take off their hair pins, high heeled shoes and jewelry. (source: PTI) NEET 2017: Girls were asked to take off their hair pins, high heeled shoes and jewelry. (source: PTI)

NEET 2017: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 for admission to medical schools across India was held on Sunday. The examination, which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had a strict list of dos and don’ts, failing to follow which candidates went through a tough time.

In Chennai, it was reported that several boys had to cut the sleeves of their shirts while others had to dump their shoes and borrow their parents’ slippers. Girls were asked to take off their hair pins, high-heeled shoes and jewellery. Even stationery items like pens and pencils had to be left behind. Some candidates were barred from entering the exam hall for being late.

In Kerala, it was reported that a female candidate was asked to remove her innerwear, while other students had to remove watches, jewellery, and had to change several items of clothing before being allowed inside the examination hall.

“The ordeal is over but it’s debatable how many female candidates would have been able to write the exam properly after they were subjected to so much humiliation,” said state Mahila Congress president Bindhu Krishna.

These specifications had been mentioned in the information bulletin for the examination available on the official website of the NEET exam (cbseneet.nic.in). The Dos and Don’ts for the exam, which included a list of items that were prohibited at the exam hall, the dress code and the necessary documents (including the admit cards) which aspirants needed to carry. Many of the candidates, however, were unaware of these instructions.

Meanwhile in Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, 120 Telugu-medium students who had appeared for the exam at the exam centre at St Peter’s Central Public School said they were given the English and Hindi question papers. When they had complained, the exam coordinator allegedly refused to help and asked the students to attempt the paper as it was. Parents, it is learnt, have protested and demanded a police case against the officials involved.

About 11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which even witnessed attempts at paper leaks and cheating. In Patna, five persons, including two medical students, were arrested for allegedly attempting to leak question papers while in Panaji, four were arrested for impersonating candidates.

The NEET 2017 exam was conducted at more than 1,900 centres in 103 cities to fill 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats at medical schools across the country.

