NEET 2017 analysis: Paper not lengthy, moderate difficulty, Physics section tricky

NEET 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on Sunday which was considered to be of moderate difficulty by students and experts alike. Although students considered the paper to be “straightforward and not lengthy”, many found the Physics section difficult.

“I did not attempt many of the Physics questions as they were tricky and I did not want to risk the negative marking,” says Sneha Jha, a student of Ryan International School, Noida.

Other students add that, compared to Chemistry and Biology, the Physics portion was lengthy and contained questions which took time, were confusing and required a lot of calculation. A number of candidates, however, were satisfied with the paper as they had managed to finish it on time.

“I managed to attempt everything I could in two hours and fifteen minutes. I am also relieved that many of the questions were NCERT based with a little moderation, which makes up for the tricky Physics portion,” says Riya Tyagi a student of Vivekanand School in Anand Vihar, Delhi.

NEET 2017 had 180 questions divided in three parts for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Students of class 12 from the CBSE board say that they did not have much time to prepare for NEET 2017 as their last board exam was held on April 24.

The examination had replaced the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) last year and had witnessed a number of changes from age limits to the languages in which it is conducted. The paper was held at centres in 103 cities across India and medical aspirants from all over the country appeared for it.

