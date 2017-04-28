NEET 2017: Important topics, last week preparation tips

NEET 2017: The admit card for the exam was recently released and with this document in hand, candidates are ready for the last leg of the race. NEET 2017: The admit card for the exam was recently released and with this document in hand, candidates are ready for the last leg of the race.

NEET 2017: Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on May 7 this year. As the time to prepare is coming to a close, candidates require a good plan to figure out how to best use the remaining time to be ready for the examination.

NEET was made compulsory last year as a national level entrance examination for all medical schools in the country. Since then, it has witnessed a number of changes amassed with protest against the new norms which were later modified or removed.



Here are some tips and techniques to best prepare for NEET 2017 in the last few days:

1. Revision-

The time for consulting multiple books for a different insight to topics it over. Now is the time when you should revise topics from the NCERT textbooks and rely on the concepts it has proposed. Pick up topics that you feel comfortable with and brush up on what you already know.

Revision of volatile memory based topics may be deferred right now, only to be tackled few days before the exam, so that they stick to the short term memory. Go through your notes, and quickly memorise the important formulae. Do not pick up new books or topics as these will only confuse you.

Here are some topics that you should focus on:

2. Practice-

Solving questions from textbooks and reading through various concepts can only help you prepare to a certain extent. Have faith in what you have learnt and test yourself. Practice some mock tests and previous years’ papers.

This will give you an overview of what kind of questions you might have to answer during the exam and how much time you should spend on each question. Going through enough practice papers will help you wade through anxiety on the day of the exam, giving you a boost of confidence. So practice and perfect your methods.

3. Take care-

Preparing for an exam that you focus on your mind, but also take good care of your body. This means that you must let your body have adequate rest and nutrition while revising and practicing. Eat healthy home cooked meals, get full sleep at nights and get involved in some physical activity like yoga.

Do not neglect your bodily needs to get a few extra minutes of studies as that will only make you unhealthy. Take adequate brakes between studies and keep yourself calm and happy.

4. Answering questions-

On the day of the exam, you must make sure to read the question paper thoroughly and highight what is important. It is always better to attempt theoretical questions first and switch over to the numericals later. Doing a numerical first and getting stuck in the process will only waste time.

Addisionally, work on the questions gthat you are confident about first. Once you have and secured a good amount of marks, quickly recheck them and attempt the once which are more difficult. Do not attmept questions you are sure you will answer wrongly as negative marking will bring down your score.

5. Before-

Be ready with everything you need for the exam day on the night before. Pack your stationery and important documents like your admit card and keep everything in on place on the night before. Get proper food and rest on the last day and have a good breakfast in the morning. Leave for the exam centre early and reach on time. Most importantly, keep calm and be confident.

