NEET candidates must not be younger than 17 years: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Bringing forth yet another change to the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, the Punjab and Haryana high court has mandated that candidates need to be at least 17 years old in order to appear for the entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at medical education institutes across the country.

A plea filed by Jind resident Ranbir Singh Malik on behalf of his minor son had challenged the minimum age criteria to participate in NEET, arguing that no such limit had been prescribed by the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956. His son will turn 17 in February 2018, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Read | NEET 2017: Still an unbelievable dream, says topper from Muktsar, click here

The court had earlier allowed young Kuldeep Singh Malik to fill the application form for NEET 2017 but has now dismissed the plea saying that letting any student appear for the exam before reaching the age of 17 would result in the exhaustion of chances.

NEET candidates have only three attempts to appear for and clear the exam. This condition is applicable from this year and all previous attempts under the All India Pre Medical Test have been discounted. A limit on the maximum age to appear for NEET had also been introduced this year and was removed following protests. Read | NEET 2017 result date: Why was result delayed? check NEET 2017 highlights here

